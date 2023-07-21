Rwanda: APR New Head Coach Thierry Froger Jets in

Frenchman Thierry Froger has arrived in the country to start his job as new head coach of Rwanda Premier League champions APR FC.

Froger, 60, joins the military side after reaching an agreement to coach the club on a two-years deal. He will be assisted his French counterpart Kouda Karim

He started his football career, as a player, in 1971 and retired in 1991. He was at the time plying his trade with French Ligue 1 side Le Mans.

Three years later, he ventured into a coaching career at Le Mans in 1994. He also coached Lille, Châteauroux, Guegnon, Reims, Nîmes, Vannes, and Créteil in France before shifting to Africa.

The veteran coach is familiar with African football, having previously coached TP Mazembe, USM Alger, Togo National Team, and Arta/Solar7 which he coached until he joined APR.

Froger has a daunting mission come next season as he has been tasked to guide the military side to reach the group stages of the CAF Champions League and one of either the league title or Peace Cup in domestic football.

Aimé Desiré 'Ndanda' Ndizeye, Alex Mugabo and Albert NGABO will also be part of Froger's back room serving as goalkeepers' coach, team manager and fourth assistant coach respectively.

Under Froger, a new-look APR will be looking to conquer African club football again after a decade-long run of continental failures since adopting the 'home grown players only' policy which the club hierarchy backtracked when they signed foreign players during the current transfer window.