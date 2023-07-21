Rwanda: No Improvement for Rwanda in FIFA World Rankings

20 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rwandan national team, Amavubi, has made no improvement as the team again found themselves ranked 139th globally as per the latest FIFA World Raking released Thursday, July 20.

Carlos Alos Ferrer's side was ranked 139th globally and 39th in Africa during the June rankings. The July rankings, however, showed no improvement for the country which also dropped by one place in Africa.

Rwanda's highest ever position in the FIFA ranking was 64th in the world which was achieved in March 2015 under the tutelage of English tactician Stephen Constantine whereas the lowest was 178th in the world in July 1999 under German gaffer Rudi Gutendorf.

Morocco are the highest ranked African team on the list as they are 13th in the world and 1st on the continent. They are followed by Senegal, Tunisia and Algeria respectively.

In the CECAFA region, Uganda tops the chart as they are 19th in Africa and 92nd in the world with Kenya now 22nd in Africa and 105th in the world.

Argentina leads world rankings followed by France and Brazil, England and Belgium complete the top five.

