Rwandan Faces 90 Charges in Kenyan Court Over Reckless Driving, Causing Death

The driver of the trailer that caused the death of 53 people has been charged with reckless driving, standard media Kenya reports.

A Rwandan citizen, Gilbert Ntuyemungu, was denied bail after the tragic incident occurred at Londiani junction in Kericho County, leaving 25 others injured.

Molo Chief Magistrate Hellena Nderitu ruled that Ntuyemungu posed a flight risk and remanded him at Nakuru GK Prison until his case is heard and determined.

The magistrate pointed out that there was no evidence suggesting that Ntuyemungu had a fixed abode in Kenya, which could lead him to abscond court proceedings.

Considering the absence of a repatriation treaty between Kenya and Rwanda, the court deemed it risky to grant the driver bail. Moreover, the seriousness of the charges, involving the death of 53 people and injuries to 25, further supported the decision to deny bail.

While in remand at Nakuru GK Prison, Ntuyemungu will be provided with witness statements, exhibits, the charge sheet, and other documentary evidence to aid in his defense.

Ntuyemungu has denied over 90 charges, including causing death by dangerous driving, causing injuries, and causing damage to 10 motor vehicles on July 3, along Nakuru-Kericho Highway.

The 52-year-old Rwandese maintained that the incident was not caused by reckless driving but rather an accident resulting from the truck's brake failure. He claimed that he had no motive or intent to harm the victims, whom he considered strangers to him.

However, the investigating officer, Florence Auma, stated in her affidavit that the accused was facing charges of mass killing due to careless driving and other serious offenses. She emphasized the severity of the potential punishment if Ntuyemungu were found guilty and expressed concerns that he might attempt to flee the country.