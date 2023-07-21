Rwandan Faces 90 Charges in Kenyan Court Over Reckless Driving, Causing Death

20 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

The driver of the trailer that caused the death of 53 people has been charged with reckless driving, standard media Kenya reports.

A Rwandan citizen, Gilbert Ntuyemungu, was denied bail after the tragic incident occurred at Londiani junction in Kericho County, leaving 25 others injured.

Molo Chief Magistrate Hellena Nderitu ruled that Ntuyemungu posed a flight risk and remanded him at Nakuru GK Prison until his case is heard and determined.

The magistrate pointed out that there was no evidence suggesting that Ntuyemungu had a fixed abode in Kenya, which could lead him to abscond court proceedings.

Considering the absence of a repatriation treaty between Kenya and Rwanda, the court deemed it risky to grant the driver bail. Moreover, the seriousness of the charges, involving the death of 53 people and injuries to 25, further supported the decision to deny bail.

While in remand at Nakuru GK Prison, Ntuyemungu will be provided with witness statements, exhibits, the charge sheet, and other documentary evidence to aid in his defense.

Ntuyemungu has denied over 90 charges, including causing death by dangerous driving, causing injuries, and causing damage to 10 motor vehicles on July 3, along Nakuru-Kericho Highway.

The 52-year-old Rwandese maintained that the incident was not caused by reckless driving but rather an accident resulting from the truck's brake failure. He claimed that he had no motive or intent to harm the victims, whom he considered strangers to him.

However, the investigating officer, Florence Auma, stated in her affidavit that the accused was facing charges of mass killing due to careless driving and other serious offenses. She emphasized the severity of the potential punishment if Ntuyemungu were found guilty and expressed concerns that he might attempt to flee the country.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.