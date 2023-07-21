South Africa: Banyana's World Cup Begins

Banyana Banyana begin their 2023 Women's World Cup campaign against Sweden on Sunday.

Banyana may be massive underdogs, considering they are in a group with Sweden, Argentina and Italy but that will not stop them.

Banyana are also African champions and will want to prove they have what it takes to mix it with the best teams in the world.

As with any World Cup, it is crucial to get off to a good start. Win the first game and the rest seems straightforward but lose the first game and the rest seems like an impossible mountain.

Banyana Banyana have a pretty poor record at World Cups but there is no time like the present to prove just how far they have come as a group.

Refiloe Jane will look to be the standout performer in leading her side to glory but coach Desiree Ellis will know it takes a team to succeed on the world stage.

South African supporters will have to be up at 7 am on Sunday to watch Banyana in action against Sweden.

The game will be live on DStv channel 205.

➤ After taking a week off, Formula 1 returns for the Hungarian Grand Prix with all eyes on one man.

And no, that man is not Max Verstappen, it is Daniel Ricciardo, who makes his return to the sport after only a few months out in the cold.

The Australian left McLaren at the end of the 2022 season but last week took the seat of Nyck De Vries for Alpha Tauri.

Red Bull remain heavy favourites to claim another victory but lovers of the sport will have their eyes on both Williams and McLaren, who have made massive improvements recently.

The Hungarian Grand Prix is set for lights out at 3 pm on Sunday afternoon.

The race will be live on DStv channel 215.

➤ The Third Ashes test will continue over the weekend after getting underway on Wednesday as England look to complete a miracle comeback.

Australia leads the series 2-1 but England are showing an incredible fight in an attempt to complete an almighty victory.

The action begins at 12 pm every day until a winner is declared.

All the Ashes action is live on DStv channel 212.