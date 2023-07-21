South Africa: Zimbabwean Extension Permit Holders Hastily Relocate to Avoid Domino Effects of Permit Cancellation

analysis

One permit holder says he and his family were 'just lucky' to be able to move abroad after noticing space in SA for permit holders was 'getting squeezed'.

Nelson Ndlovu's wife migrated a year ago to a developed country overseas after obtaining a critical visitor visa to be employed as a support worker. The entire family then joined her more than three months ago, Ndlovu as her spouse and their children as dependants.

"Two of my children and a grandchild were born in South Africa, but I had to uproot everyone and everything. My whole life was supposed to be put in two 22kg bags because I could only carry those on to the plane," explains Ndlovu, whose name has been changed after he requested anonymity because of fears of retribution.

"I had to sell most things, including the car, and some of the things I had to just give away."

In light of the first directive by the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) in November 2021 to cancel the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP), some permit holders sought opportunities that would give them residency in other countries.

Speaking to Daily Maverick over the phone, Ndlovu says they were "just lucky". They had created profiles on job search platforms such as Indeed when they noticed that "the space was getting squeezed" - becoming "non-existent" - for ZEP permit holders...