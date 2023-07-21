Rwanda Warns Against DR Congo's Pretext for Attack

The Government has called out a July 19 statement by DR Congo's armed forces (FARDC), which said the Rwanda Defence Force was preparing to attack.

The communiqué issued on Wednesday, July 19 by FARDC spokesperson, Maj Gen Sylvain Ekenge, claims to be reacting to a 18 July statement by the Government of Rwanda which was neither issued nor exists.

"This claim by the FARDC is merely a pretext aimed at escalating hostilities and justifying an attack on Rwandan soil, while they continue to support, arm and fight alongside the genocidal militia FDLR," the Office of the Government Spokesperson, said in a Thursday statement.

"As reiterated earlier, Rwanda will maintain mechanisms in place to guard against violation of our airspace and borders, and will counter any spill-over from the conflict in Eastern DR Congo."

Congolese warplanes have violated Rwanda's airspace at least three times since November 2022, in addition to rocket shelling incidents which injured civilians in northern Rwanda.

The DR Congo-based FDLR, a terrorist group formed by remnants from groups blamed for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, has launched attacks on Rwandan territory.

In the ongoing fight against the M23 rebel group, the FARDC has formed an alliance with multiple militias, including the FDLR.

The Congolese government accused Rwanda of supporting the M23, allegations Kigali dismissed. Rwanda has called out the Congolese army for collaborating with the FDLR, which threatens Rwanda's security.