Kenya: 8 Protesters Plead Guilty to Unlawful Assembly, Breach of Peace in Embakasi

Nairobi — Eight protesters have admitted taking part in demonstrations at Embakasi South where properties worth millions of shillings were destroyed.

The suspects were paraded before Nairobi chief magistrate Lucas Onyina where each of them admitted to barricading roads and blocking Kenyans from using public facilities.

The accused are Kennedy Kinua, John Mbithi, Musyoka Solo, Yasin Fadir, Glen Asumba, Justing Mulinge, Denis Mutuku and Joseph Mutia

The second accused person Stephen Baraza however denied the criminal charge and court directed that all the accused persons be produced tomorrow for directions

Further, the trial magistrate directed that the probation report be produced when the directions will be given.