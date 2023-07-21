Kenya: 30 People Killed in Anti-Govt Protests Since March - Amnesty Internatinal

20 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — 30 people have been killed in anti-government protests since March, according to a report issued by the Kenya Chapter of Amnesty International.

Executive Director Houghton Irungu stated that the deaths were attributed to suffocation from tear gas and shootings

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the police have used beatings, arbitrary arrests and detention of protestors, indiscriminate and disproportionate use of tear gas and water cannons, and other serious rights violations to police the protests," he stated.

"We call for an immediate stop to violent policing and criminalising of protests by the state. We demand urgent investigations and prosecution of police officers and their commanders for excessive use of force by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and the Director of Public Prosecutions."

He stated that the Inspector General of the Police, Japhet Koome and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki must take practical steps to guarantee the right of everyone to peaceful assembly and protest.

"We directly call on the National Police Service to facilitate all protests and adopt de-escalation tactics at all times when engaging protestors," he said.

He said further that calls by political leaders urging the police to shoot or arbitrarily arrest protestors and brandishing private firearms must be stopped.

The government has a duty to protect protestors from intimidation and suppression.

Amnesty noted that 12 people were killed during protests held on March 20 to 27.

Another 12 people were killed during the Saba Saba protest and 6 were killed during yesterday's demos aimed at compelling the government to cushion Kenyans against the escalating cost of living.

The Human rights agency is calling on the National Police Service to facilitate all protests and adopt de-escalation tactics at all times when engaging protestors.

