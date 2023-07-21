Kenya: Odinga is Alive and Kicking, Wandayi Assures Kenyans

Nairobi — National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi has defended Raila Odinga's silence since Wednesday's protests, saying he is safe and that there is no cause for alarm.

The Opposition coalition vowed to stage three straight days of protests against President William Ruto's government but Odinga has been missing in the nationwide protests.

"You must understand that this is now a people's movement and doesn't require the presence of any leader to succeed. All of us are contributing to this cause hence there's no cause for alarm whether you see the leaders physically or not," said Wandayi.

"Baba is very safe and is alive and kicking. When you see us here you see Baba. The protests are not his own," he added.

His presence has only been felt on the social media platform through several posts charging his supporters to support the defiance against the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

In videos shared on his official Twitter account on Thursday morning, Odinga documented alleged incidents of police brutality that occurred during Wednesday's countrywide protests.

It remains unclear whether Azimio Leader Raila Odinga will show up for today's rally at Central Park slated for 3pm accompanied by other coalition luminaries.

The Former Prime Minister has been keeping a low profile with his absence from the protests raising eyebrows in the political arena.

On his Twitter account, Odinga rallied Kenyans to turn up in large numbers for the day two anti-government protests set to culminate tomorrow.

Despite 300 people being arrested including nine leaders, police fired tear gas at protesters who took to the streets and three people killed.

The Opposition has maintained that the protest must continue even as civil bodies and the international community urged the two opposing sides to bridge the impasse.

"The voice of the People must be heard. Our peaceful protest continues," Odinga tweeted.

At least three people were shot dead Wednesday as police battled protesters in anti-government demonstrations.

An official at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital in Kisumu confirmed that two bodies were in the hospital's mortuary while locals said the third was taken to a private hospital.

"Two bodies have been recorded at the morgue with gunshot wounds," the CEO of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital, Dr George Rae said.

14 other people-all men-were admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds.