Nairobi — A two-kilo packet of maize flour is set to drop beginning next week, coming at a time when the price of the commodity has breached the Sh230 price point.

Currently, a 2-kilogran packet of maize flour on the majority of shelves costs between Sh220 and Sh269.

"Today held meeting with members of United Grain Millers Association. Noted that by next week prices of MAIZE and UNGA will REDUCE significantly," State Department for Crop Development Principal Secretary kello Harsama said during a meeting with members of the United Grain Millers Association (UNGA) yesterday.