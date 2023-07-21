Kenya: FKF Premier League Champs Gor Mahia on the Verge of Champions League Exit

Nairobi — FKF Premier League champions GOR Mahia could be kicked out of the CAF Champions league even before kicking a ball after failure to pay three of their former players dues owed to them in time for a deadline given by CAF.

Gor had been given until Thursday evening, 5pm to pay the dues close to Sh5mn, but could not do so.

"As it is, Gor will not play in the CAF CL because they have not met the payment deadline. Unless CAF thinks otherwise, which will be difficult, they will not be in the Champions League. They had been given enough time but have failed to adhere," a source at the Federation said.

At the same time, sources intimate that Gor and their arch nemesis AFC Leopards might also be kicked out of the FKF Premier League as CAF also wants to strip them of their club licenses due to issues of payment.

AFC allegedly owe their immediate former coach Patrick Aussems close to Sh20mn of unpaid salary arrears.

GOR owe their former players Jules Ulimwengu, Sando Yangayay and Adama Keita.

The draw for the CAF Champions League is scheduled on Friday and Kenya risks missing out on a representative.

"We are waiting to see whether CAF will respond and give Kenya a slot. Maybe then, Tusker, who finished second in the league will play," the source at the Federation further added.