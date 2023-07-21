Kenya: I'm Nursing a Terrible Flu, Odinga Explains Absence From Protests

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga has broken his silence to explain his conspicuous absence from the three-day anti-government protests he mobilized.

In a telephone interview with NTV, Odinga said he is nursing a terrible flu but he has assured his supporters that he is firmly with them.

"I nursing a terrible flu but I am getting better," he said in the interview, "I am urging my supporters to go on with the protests because tomorrow (Friday) is the grand finale."

At least 6 people have been killed and more than 300 arrested since Wednesday when the protests started.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the suspects-many of them in Nairobi- have been charged with various offences, including unlawful assembly and destruction of property.

Kindiki says the government has managed to suppress the protests and urged the public to go on with their businesses.

"The public is hereby informed that the wave of hooliganism, disruption of order and lawlessness that began on Wednesday has been fully contained and the country has returned to normalcy," he said in a statement.

But Odinga has vowed the protests will proceed Friday and urged his supporters to turn up, saying he must not be there for protests to proceed.

"The protests are for all Kenyans, it is not about me or Azimio leaders so even if we are not present they proceed," he said.