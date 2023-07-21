Tanzania: Two Injured As Military Flight Crashes Into Lake

A military airplane with two pilots on board has crashed into Lake Victoria, a few meters away from Bukoba Airport in Kagera Region.

Speaking in Bukoba town on Thursday, Kagera Regional Police Commander Blasia Chatanda said that the accident occurred early Thursday when the duo was conducting pilot training.

According to the regional police boss, there was no death from the accident, but the two pilots sustained injuries.

He mentioned the injured pilots as Leonard Nkundwa (45) and Alex Venance (30).

The RPC said the accident caused a panic to the residents surrounding the area as it evoked a bad memory of a Precision Air passenger flight which crashed into Lake Victoria in November 2022, claiming the lives of 23 people.