Tanzania: Ensure Every Child Gets Birth Certificate, Parents Told

Bukoba — MULEBA District Commissioner, Dr Abel Nyamahanga, has appealed to parents and guardians to ensure every child aged below five years is registered and issued with a birth certificate.

Equally, he called on Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) to make sure a programme meant to register the under five years old children for free is successfully implemented in line with national target of registering them all by 2025.

He explained that a total of 90,111 children below five years were listed for registration and will be issued with birth certificates in Muleba District, calling for residents to show up and register their children, since they would get certificates for free.

He said the government through RITA is committed to improve its services by ensuring that all the children who are born on Tanzania's soil are registered and get certificates, therefore calling for integrity.

Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Dr Damas Ndumbaro launched the programme at the regional level on July 4 this year designed to register 418,246 children in Kagera region.

Minister Ndumbaro, in a speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Minister in the docket, Ms Pauline Gekul, said that the programme was the commitment of the sixth phase government under stewardship of President Samia Suluhu Hassan to ensure all kids under five are registered by 2025.

"We need this under-five children registration programme to be sustainable, yet to meet the national target wanting every child of the said age registered by 2025," said Dr Ndumbaro.

Adding...."I understand that since the programme was launched in 2015, more than 8,292,343 children have already been registered countrywide. Let me congratulate the RITA, government institutions, stakeholders, district and regional authorities for taking the programme seriously.".