Angola's President João Lourenço Arrives in Gaborone

20 July 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Gaborone — Angolan head of State João Lourenço arrived Thursday afternoon in Gaborone, Botswana, for a two-day state visit aimed to revive bilateral cooperation relations.

João Lourenço was welcomed at Gaborone International Airport by his counterpart Mokqweetsi Eric Masisi, with whom he will hold a meeting to establish the best ways to revive bilateral cooperation in various areas.

The two member countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are determined to re-launch the bilateral relations that date back to the beginning of Angola's independence in 1975.

After the establishment of their diplomatic relations, Angola and Botswana signed, in February 2006, a general cooperation agreement that will now be updated during official talks between the two countries, before signing new legal instruments. IZ/SC/ADR/NIC

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.