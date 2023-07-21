Angola's President João Lourenço Arrives in Gaborone

Gaborone — Angolan head of State João Lourenço arrived Thursday afternoon in Gaborone, Botswana, for a two-day state visit aimed to revive bilateral cooperation relations.

João Lourenço was welcomed at Gaborone International Airport by his counterpart Mokqweetsi Eric Masisi, with whom he will hold a meeting to establish the best ways to revive bilateral cooperation in various areas.

The two member countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are determined to re-launch the bilateral relations that date back to the beginning of Angola's independence in 1975.

After the establishment of their diplomatic relations, Angola and Botswana signed, in February 2006, a general cooperation agreement that will now be updated during official talks between the two countries, before signing new legal instruments. IZ/SC/ADR/NIC