Angola's President Leaves for Botswana On a Two-Day Visit

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço left Luanda Thursday for Gaborone, Botswana, for a two-day state visit during which he will meet with the local counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi.

João Lourenço, who was seen off by the Angolan Vice-President Esperança da Costa and Government officials, will be welcomed by the president Mokgweetsi Masisi in Gaborone.

On Friday, the two Heads of State are expected to hold conversation as part of bilateral relations and cooperation.

To mark the end of the visit, Angolan president João Lourenço will participate in a state dinner on Friday, offered by his counterpart.

The Angolan Head of State returns to Luanda on Saturday.

Bilateral co-operation

Angola and Botswana established diplomatic relations on February 18, 1976.

In February 2006, the two countries signed a General Co-operation Agreement.

Areas of co-operation

In the co-operation between Angola and Botswana, the diamond sector is a priority, along with education, health and the environment.

Botswana's diamond production currently accounts for about 60 per cent of its exports.

On average 26 million carats were produced per year between 2002 and 2016, making Botswana the world's second largest diamond producer behind Russia.

Another important source of income for Botswana is ecotourism. Botswana has the largest concentration of elephants in the world (over 50,000).

Angola and Botswana are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The two countries are also part of the Okavango/Zambeze project, which also includes Namibia, Zimbabwe and Zambia, covering a total of 278,000 square kilometres.

The Okavango Basin is a region rich in biodiversity, with more than 400 species of birds, mammals and other animals typical of African fauna.

Angola has the second largest portion of the project, with 87,000 square kilometres, behind Zambia, with 97,000 square kilometres of land. FMA/AL/ADR/DAN/NIC