Angola: Development Programme Records Progress in Cunene Valley

Luanda — Angola's president João Lourenço was briefed Thursday on the progress of the Regional Cooperation Programme for the Development of Agriculture in the Cunene Valley.

This was during an audience the President João lourenço granted to the Brazilian ambassador to Angola Rafael de Mello Vidal, who spoke to journalists on the progress of the project.

The diplomat added that the project, a partnership with the Brazilian Government, aims to ensure diversification of the agricultural production in Angola.

Rafael de Mello Vidal said the programme comes in response to a request by President João Lourenço to work together with the Brazilian government to develop agriculture in southern region of Angola.

The Brazilian diplomat said that the project for the agricultural development of the Cunene Valley involves the transfer of knowledge, public policies and attracting investments.

The project " includes the family farming in that region," the ambassador said, adding that the initiative meets the priorities outlined by the government of the President Lula da Silva, in the fields of agriculture and food security.

The ambassador said Brazil's participation in this project was fundamental. "We are experiencing challenges similar to those that President João Lourenço wants in his administration, focused on development of agriculture and the diversification of the productive base," he said.

As an example, Rafael de Mello Vidal explained that Brazil made the same "revolution" in the São Francisco Valley, now managed by a Brazilian company.

"In the São Francisco Valley, the government transformed the semi-arid region into a virgin region that currently not only includes family farming, but also serves national production and exports," the diplomat emphasised.

He said the idea is to replicate the extensive Cunene Valley with irrigation canals completed and expanded. A model that has been successfully implemented in Brazil. AFL/AL/ADR/DAN/NIC