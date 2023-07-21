Angola Consolidates Steps Towards Electronic Governance - Official

Talatona — Angola has taken significant steps towards electronic governance, the minister of State and Head of Civil Affairs Office to the President Adão de Almeida said Thursday.

The official said these steps are in perfect alignment with the actions aimed at ensuring the reform of the public administration, making it more dynamic and able to adequately respond to the elementary desires of its users.

Delivering his speech at the opening of the II Inter-ministerial Meeting on Electronic Governance of the CPLP, Adão de Almeida said that the Angolan Executive has taken several initiatives in this direction.

He mentioned the implementation of the Project for Simplification of Acts and Procedures of Public Administration, called "Simplifica", which is aimed at reducing bureaucracy and guaranteeing greater efficiency in the provision of public services.

The minister of State also pointed to the creation of the Institute of Administrative Modernization (IMA), tasked with ensuring technological support for administrative modernisation initiatives and projects as part of the State Reform process.

Also according to Adão de Almeida, the Angolan Executive is preparing an agenda for the digital transition of public administration, based on the identification of services for administrative simplification, dematerialising and deformalising of procedures, as well as the reduction of bureaucracy in public services, in order to increase administrative efficiency in the most varied domains.

According to the official, it cannot be ignored that, despite the benefits of digital interoperability, States also face complex challenges, such as information security and the preservation of citizens' privacy.

Therefore, he added, it is urgent to invest in solid data protection systems and establish effective governance mechanisms, in order to guarantee the trust and security of digital operations.

"At the level of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) we can see different and interesting experiences that make us confident that the countries in our community are in a position to promote the massive sharing of knowledge and successful technological solutions", he said.

He also noted that these experiences guarantee that they are in a position to establish strategic partnerships with a view to developing common standards, facilitating the exchange of data among government systems, as well as promoting the adoption of interoperable technologies.

Adão de Almeida recalled that the CPLP shares the richness of the Portuguese language and also the challenges and opportunities of the digital age, thus being able to move forward together, exploring best practices and learning from each other to boost the development and prosperity of the countries that comprise it.

In his speech, the minister of State also defended that the digital transition must be firmly rooted in the values of justice, equity and inclusion, as it is a powerful tool to promote equal access to public services, empowering citizens and building a more just and cohesive society.

He points out that technological interoperability serves to integrate systems and share capacity building and training resources, as well as allowing employees to have access to continuous training, keeping up to date with the best practices and technologies, in the sense of a quality public service.

During the meeting, Angola took over the chair of the inter-ministerial meeting on electronic governance of the CPLP, replacing Cabo Verde.

The event is held under the motto "Communications Challenges in the Digital Age". KAM/SC/TED/NIC