Angola: President João Lourenço Accredits Four New Ambassadors

Luanda — Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Thursday in Luanda accredited four new ambassadors during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace.

The Angolan statesman received the credentials of the new ambassadors of Uruguay, Nester Navarro, Chile, Julio Fiol, Eswatini, Mlondi Dlamini and Australia, Tegan Brink, who will have non-resident status.

During the event, the diplomats held separate talks with the Angolan Head of State.

Meanhile, on Wednesday, President Lourenço also accredited the ambassadors of Uganda, Julius Katembeka, Vietnam, Duong Chue, and Senegal, Ndao Malik, as well as the ambassadors of Turkey, Ufuk Ekici, Cabo Verde, Júlio de Morais, and the United Arab Emirates, Salem Alshamsi, who will have resident status.

A letter of credence is a formal diplomatic letter that designates a diplomat as ambassador to another sovereign state.

The letters are addressed from one Head of State to another, asking them to give credence to the ambassador's claim of speaking for their country.

The letters are presented personally by the ambassador-designate to the receiving head of state in a formal ceremony, marking the beginning of the ambassadorship. AFL/AL/ADR/MRA/jmc