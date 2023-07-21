Namibia: Food and Agriculture Organisation Appoints New Representative

20 July 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Feni Hiveluah

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations country office in Namibia has appointed Qingyun Diao as the new FAO representative in Namibia, effective 24 June.

This is according to a media statement released on Thursday by the FAO.

Diao takes over the role of FAO representative in Namibia from Farayi Zimudzi, and according to her, she is eager to contribute her expertise and leadership in planning and implementing FAO programmes and extrabudgetary project activities for the country.

Diao expressed her sincere commitment to maintaining and strengthening relationships between the FAO and the Namibian government, international organisations, diplomatic and consular missions accredited to Namibia.

Diao said she looks forward to advancing cooperation in the pursuit of sustainable agriculture and food security in Namibia, in line with the new FAO strategies that seek to support the 2030 Agenda through transformation to more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable agri-food systems.

