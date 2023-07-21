Tanzania: Chiefs Arrive in Dar to Spice Up Mwananchi Day

21 July 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Young Africans opponents Kaizer Chiefs have arrived in the country to spice up Mwananchi Day celebrations.

The South African giants have landed on Tanzania soil Friday morning with their full squad.

The two teams interface in a friendly match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

In his brief remarks, Kaizer Chiefs newly signed striker Ranga Chivaviro says he is looking forward to another thrilling game versus Yanga.

"Its good to be here again and I hope the stadium will again be full just like the way it was the previous time I played here," says the former Marumo Gallants player.

He also wishes his South African colleague Mahlatse Makudubela 'Skudu' all the best at his new club Yanga.

Before switching to Kaizer Chiefs, Chivaviro was heavily linked to join the Jangwani based outfits.

