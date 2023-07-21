Botswana: Embrace Mindset Change Initiative

Gaborone — Batswana have been encouraged to heed President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi's call for mindset change.

Vice President, Mr Slumber Tsogwane, made the call in an interview in Gaborone yesterday following President Masisi's official launch of the Mindset Change Campaign in Zutshwa.

Mr Tsogwane said mindset change, as the fifth pillar of the Reset Agenda, did not only speak to changing 'how we do things in the economy, but it also speaks to changing how we do things both economically and socially.'

"Change of mindset is very important because it opens you up to new possibilities and gives you the believe and motivation that everything is possible," Vice President Tsogwane added.

Embracing mindset change, the Vice President said, would enable Batswana to keep pace with the evolving world and start doing things differently to improve their lives.

On behalf of opposition parties in Parliament, Leader of Opposition and also Selebi Phikwe West MP, Mr Dithapelo Keorapetse said the Umbrella for Democratic Change believed that change of mindset also encompassed eradicating poverty and introducing better living wages for the betterment of people's lives.

"That is exactly what we understand mindset change to mean.

That is changing how the situation has always been in Botswana and change our minds from thinking that only a certain group of people can lead this country, because there are some capable leaders in opposition parties, as well," he said.

For his part, Leader of Minority in Parliament and also Francistown South MP, Mr Wynter Mmolotsi said by launching the Mindset Change Campaign, President Masisi was in a way making a plea to all Batswana to change how they think. By doing so, he said that could help people achieve their goals, stressing that 'the most important thing is to change for the better.'

MEANWHILE, Batswana gathered at central points in their constituencies to watch President Masisi's address on big screens.

In Mogoditshane, Member of Parliament Mr Tumiso Rakgare, urged the public servants to change their way of service delivery. He said officers should treat and service all their customers equally.

Mr Rakgare urged leaders particularly those voted in office to be responsible and respectable. Mogoditshane residents raised concern of the under utilised resources found in the village and urged leadership to look into that. They mentioned the old dam, found in the middle of the village, which they said could be revived and turned into a tourism attraction spot.

In Gaborone Bonnington South, Ms Lame Leepo, a representative from Botswana Council for Disabled pleaded with the country's leadership to look into the education of the disabled to help them reach higher education levels by breaking the barriers such as the limited courses that are availed to them at tertiary level.

"In order to bridge the gap for the disabled persons the government will need to have more schools to accommodate them just as we have Maun Technical College with retail business course and hospitality course," said Leepo.

In Gaborone Central, one of the youth representatives, Mr Mothusi Lesego said many businesses were failing because they were involving people especially foreigners to run their businesses.

Mr Lesego also said the youth should be open to change and stop being dependent.

For their part, Residents of Gaborone Bonnington North said their constituency was endowed with opportunities as it had several tertiary institutions, industries and businesses such as the Gaborone Business District that gave them an upper hand against other Gaborone constituencies.

They said the tertiary education institutions among them, Ba Isago University College, ABM, GIPS, GUC and Limkokwing University of Creative Technology meant that they were relevant to Mindset Change Campaign.

They also said that resident industries and business centers meant that there were job opportunities in the area that could help them bridge gaps and foster initiatives that could affect the area economy.

In Lentsweletau, Kgosi Jack Motswakhumo said launch of the Mindset Change Campaign was a a stepping stone towards shaping and encouraging individuals towards nation building and better outcomes in everyday activities.

He said the initiative should not be left to be the responsibility of the government alone, instead individuals should come forth and engage in activities that support the campaign

Kgosi Motswakhumo said the campaign came at the right time because it would encourage individuals to embrace new ways of doing things.

Mr Tiro Leero, who has disability, expressed gratitude, saying the campaign had not left out people with disabilities.

A youth representative, Mr Pako Modingwana called for allocation of business plots to the youth so as to enable them to engage in business.

In Gaborone South, Member of Parliament, Mr Dumezweni Mthimkulu said there was need to ride on Mindset Change Campaign to confront the challenges faced by the nation.

He said it was therefore imperative for individuals to take personal responsibility for their actions and work towards a better future.

"Common nuisance and assault cases are a daily occurrence in our community and behavioural change is what we need to make a lasting impression," he said.

Ms Joyce Phiri said the campaign was a much-needed wake-up call for Old Naledi especially concerning social ills that had crippled the community.

In Tlokweng, Kgosi Puso of Batlokwa said their village was closer to the city, but they had not been pressurised by developments to abandon their tradition.

He said they would maintain their tradition and continue to be proud of it.

A representative of the youth Mr Boikhutso Pilane said the youth could help diversify the economy should they embrace mindset change and participate in programmes set for them by government.

BOPA