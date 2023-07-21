Zimbabwe: Ezekiel Guti's Body to Be Repatriated This Weekend

ZAOGA Forward in Faith International Ministries founder and leader, Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti's body will on Saturday be repatriated back to Zimbabwe.

Guti died earlier this month in South Africa at the aged 100.

In a letter addressed to Greater Harare, Chitungwiza and Norton leaders and saints, Guti's remains will arrive at Robert Mugabe International Airport in the afternoon of Saturday 22 July.

"We announce the homecoming of our Father, who is accompanied by our mother, Archbishop Prof. Eunor Guti and the family this Saturday, 22 July 2023, around 12:00 pm.

"We, therefore, encourage Greater Harare, Norton, and Chitungwiza members to come in numbers and honour our Father at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Harare, on this historic day.

"We will line up along Airport Road from the Airport Roundabout to Braeside Roundabout before the convoy proceeds to the Parlour.

"You are encouraged to wear any ZAOGA FIF regalia for this occasion. Designated parking spaces have been identified, and details will be communicated by the organizers soon.

"Those from outside Harare are encouraged to come for the Grand Celebrations scheduled for 3-6 August 2023.

"The Overseers and the Bishops are welcome to represent their Provinces," the letter reads.

Meanwhile, a 30-day period has been set aside by his church.