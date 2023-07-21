Zimbabwe: Ban on Opposition Rallies Has Nothing to Do With Law, Just Repression - Says CCC

THE barring of main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rallies is an act of repression and has absolutely nothing to do with the law, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Wednesday.

Mahere was addressing a press conference in Harare where she said police are not being honest and are used by the ruling party Zanu PF to bar the opposition from campaigning.

"Put it beyond doubt that the bans of CCC rallies have nothing to do with the law and everything to do with repression.

"In those instances where the police say we would have not complied with the Maintenance Of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) they are unable to articulate which section has been violated because there is simply no noncompliance.

"Our letters notifying the police are on a template, they are all the exact same ones. So you will find that the notification which does get authorized is exactly the same where they say we have not complied so it shows that the police are not being honest,

"There has been full compliance with MOPA and yet the Zanu PF is just abusing them to try and stop rallies, that is all it is about, absolutely nothing to do with the law," she said.

According to the party, from its formation in February last year, 92 of its gatherings have either been banned or disrupted.