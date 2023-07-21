Kenya: Fitch Downgrades Kenya's Rating to Negative On High Debt

21 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Global rating firm Fitch has downgraded Kenya's rating from stable to negative due to elevated debt repayment.

The agency on Thursday revised the Outlook on Kenya's long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to negative from stable and affirmed the IDR at 'B'.

It attributes the downgrade to increased external financing constraints amid high funding requirements, including a $2 billion (Sh283.6 billion) Eurobond maturity in 2024, weakening international reserves, rising financing costs, and uncertainty on the fiscal trajectory.

"The rating affirmation balances Kenya's relatively high government debt and external indebtedness and its narrow revenue base against the authorities' commitment to fiscal consolidation anchored by the IMF programme and strong medium-term growth prospects," Fitch said in a statement.

The agency also predicts that the cost of servicing external debt (amortization and interest) will rise steeply to $4.3 billion (Sh609.74 billion) in the financial year ending June 2024.

"Our expectation that the global tightening cycle could maintain unfavourable market conditions into 2024 is a significant headwind for the authorities who plan to refinance the Eurobond in external markets," it added.

Similarly, it expects the country's reserve to dip to $7 billion (Sh992.6 billion) at the end of 2024 from $8 billion (Sh1.1 trillion) at the end of 2022, lowering the reserve to an equivalent of 2.8 months of current external payments below the projected 'B' median (3.4 months).

"However, the coalition government faces heightened social pressures, including sporadic protests led by former presidential candidate Raila Odinga over his claims of election-rigging as well as legal challenges by civil society groups against government tax increases."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.