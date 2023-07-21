Kenya: Kipyegon, Omanyala Star Attractions As Diamond League Train Moves to Monaco

Nairobi — The Diamond League train stops at the 'rich man's playground', Monaco, on Friday night, with double world record holder Faith Kipyegon and African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala among the star names to watch out.

The duo are expected to light up the French principality city in their last Diamond League meet before the World Championships in Budapest.

Kipyegon, oozing class and form from her two world record runs last month, will compete in the mile (approx. 1600m), not much of a difference from her traditional 1500m.

Kipyegon has not lost a single race this season and will look to knock on the World Championships door with a monster performance in Monaco.

Considered as a fast track, Kipyegon will also set her eyes on running a record time in the mile, and with her form, a lot is expected of her.

"I feel I am in very good shape. My body has picked up really well and the focus now is going to Monaco, running a good race and finishing with a good time to build confidence for Budapest," Kipyegon said after the National Trials.

Eyes will also be on the men's 100m where African record holder and the second fastest man this season, Ferdinand Omanyala, will look to put up a show.

Omanyala is the current Diamond League leader over the distance with an accumulation of 20 points and a victory in Monaco would cement his lead further.

He will compete against his childhood hero Yohan Blake, another showdown against African rival Akani Simbine of South Africa as well as former World U20 Champion Letsile Tebogo.

Meanwhile, just less than two weeks after lowering her national record for the third time, Mary Moraa will drop down to the women's 400m, her initial track debut distance.

Moraa is seeking to improve her 800m speed ahead of the World Championships, and arrives in Monaco just a week after another splendid run where she broke the two-lap course record at the Diamond League meeting in Silesia.

The biggest face to watch out for, competing against Moraa, is Olympic champion and world record holder over the one-lap hurdles distance, Sydney McLaughlin-Levron.

The American has the current world leading time over the distance, set on July 8 at the USA Trials.

Meanwhile in the men's 800m, budding youngster Emmanuel Wanyonyi will continue his preparations for the World Championships in Monaco, while Wyclliffe Kinyamal, who missed out on a place in Team Kenya, will also compete.