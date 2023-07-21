Kenya: Subsidized Fertilizers to Drop By Sh1,000 to Sh2,500

Nairobi — The Government has said that fertilizers will drop by Sh1,000 to Sh2,500 under the subsidised fertiliser programme.

President William Ruto yesterday said that the state has put in place robust measures to improve food production across the country.

"Increasing our food production is the most sustainable way to eradicate hunger and ease the cost of living," Ruto said on Thursday during a development tour of Isiolo and Meru Counties where he issued title deeds to the people of Etoro Ltungai in Isiolo and Ruiri-Rwarera in Meru County.

The President said the issuance of title deeds will enable individuals and families to access loans which they can use to initiate life changing projects.

In Isiolo County, the President commissioned the paving of Isiolo Town Roads.

The Government will modernise Isiolo town to cater for the growing population in the region.

"We will enhance the roads within the town, upgrade security and fix the sewerage lines. This will elevate the town's profile and accelerate the growth of businesses in the area."

The President added the goverment will equip and upgrade Isiolo Hospital to Level 5 status to respond to the healthcare needs of the region.

In Meru County, the President commissioned the 21-Kilometre Isiolo-Ruiri Road, which is expected to ease movement of people and farm produce to markets.

The President was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Cabinet Secretaries Zacharia Njeri (Lands), Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads), and Mithika Linturi (Agriculture), Governors Kawira Mwangaza (Meru) and Adbi Guyo (Isiolo), among other leaders.

He added that more valuers will be hired at the Ministry of Lands to hasten the issuance of the vital document. - Presidential Communication Service