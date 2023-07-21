Tanzania: Govt Hands Over 1,333 Title Deeds to Villagers

Tanganyika — DEPUTY Minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Mr Geofrey Pinda has handed over 1,337 customary title deeds to residents of Vikonge Village in Tanganyika District, Katavi Region.

Of the 1,337 tittle deeds, 492 equivalent to 36 per cent were handed over to women in the precinct.

The initiative is intended to help address land conflicts in the area.

Speaking after unveiling and handing over the title deeds to the citizens, the deputy minister said the citizens from Vikonge Village are no longer prone to land disputes due to proper land use plan project.

Mr Pinda was on a two - day working tour of Katavi Region.

Presenting a report on the implementation of the land use project, Tanganyika District Council Land Officer, Mr Mussa Sepiga said the plan had tremendously helped in reducing land disputes between farmers and pastoralists.

On his part, Deputy Director of the Environment Management Programme in Western Zone of Tanzania, Dr Kesukura Nyamaka from the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) said the institute was collaborating with the Tanganyika Council District to prepare a proper land use plan.

A cross section of the citizens mostly women, who received the title deeds and subsequently interviewed by the 'Daily News', expressed their happiness, saying the documents would greatly help them possess own land and curb land conflicts in their locality.