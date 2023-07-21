Namibia: Entrepreneur Adds Value to Indigenous Berries

Growing up in a northern family village setting, daily chores include herding livestock, toiling in the fields and pounding the staple mahangu, among others.

But as you wander around the vast fields and salty pans, snacking on different wild fruits and berries is a must, depending on the season.

Among the fruits is the popular bird plum, known as eembe/oombe in Oshiwambo dialects.

This indigenous wild fruit has been and remains a delicacy in Namibia, especially in the northern regions where it is consumed fresh or dried.

It is also found in abundance in South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Sudan, Ethiopia Botswana and Angola.

Until recently, the Aawambo did not have any other ways of consuming the eembe apart from as a snack mostly during dry or drought seasons (okwenye).

The furthest they have gone is crushing the berries with a pestle, sieving the finer sweet powder and mixing it with mahangu flour to produce a traditional candy called oshinkhandemba.

In the midst of all this, Diana Nakuumba, a passionate local entrepreneur, saw a business opportunity and she now makes fruit jam from the eembe, something that has brought a new meaning and perspective on how locals or Namibians view the fruit.

Now, local eembe traders can generate more revenue by selling the fruit in large quantities to her company (DN-NAK Investment CC), as opposed to simply selling to tourists or community members in small portions.

"Anyone selling dry eembe must feel free to contact us so we can buy it from them. I am still buying the fruit," appealed Nakuumba.

Value addition

By making jam from the eembe, Nakuumba has contributed to value addition to local resources, especially by making a finished product from a local fruit.

In the process, she has also put bread on the table for the people she works with to produce eembe jam and she is looking to the future with optimism and hopes to expand the business to create more employment opportunities for Namibians.

Nakuumba says the uniqueness of Eembe Jam is its use of the indigenous fruit, contributing to the promotion of local produce and helping to realise the United Nations' sustainable development goals (SDGs).

By creating job opportunities and improving the livelihoods of rural women who supply her with eembe fruit, Nakuumba is contributing to the reduction of poverty and fostering economic growth.

"By providing a healthier alternative and promoting our local produce, we aim to make a positive impact on the Namibian economy while contributing to the well-being of our consumers," she said in an interview with New Era.

Nakuumba said she introduced the jam to fill the gap in the local market for healthier food options.

"This natural and diabetes-friendly jam promotes the consumption of indigenous fruits and provides health benefits to consumers," she said.

Nakuumba, is a member of the National Innovation Challenge for Women (NICW) 2023 and one of the winners of the 2022 OMSEED competition.

She embarked on her journey to produce eembe jam in May 2022.

After the successful launch of her first sale in September 2022, she recognised the potential of her unique product to make a significant impact.

I am open-minded when it comes to business and basically, I am just following my passion," Nakuumba explained.

Recognising the rising demand for healthier food options, Nakuumba decided to fill the gap in the market by producing a jam that stands apart from the preservative-laden imported options.

Eembe Jam is the first of its kind in the country, created from the pulp of eembe fruits.

With no added preservatives, the jam is highly nutritious, low in calories and suitable for individuals of all ages, starting from four years.

"We focus on the quality and consistency of our products to ensure that we offer the market both accessible and affordable products," Nakuumba stated.

Although the tourism sector, which includes hotels, restaurants, and lodges, has not fully recovered, Nakuumba sees potential for the Eembe Jam to become a favourite with these establishments with time.

However, the increasing repo rate and the rising costs of logistics, ingredients, and jars pose challenges to her business and potential buyers.

Nakuumba and her team of four are pushing forward with production with limited equipment although they are seeking funding to scale up production.

Once she acquires the necessary equipment, Nakuumba plans expanding her team to more than 15 employees, further contributing to job creation in the country.

Eembe Jam has already been well-received by consumers who have tested the product.

"The feedback was positive, and this motivated me to go ahead. Launching this product is something I will never regret," Nakuumba said.

Those interested in experiencing the taste of Eembe Jam, can find it at Hindas Centre, Klein Windhoek.

Nakuumba plans making it available at other outlets in the near future.

Inspiration

Nakuumba is the eldest of five siblings, and hails from Omadhiya-Onesi in the Omusati region of northern Namibia.

She encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to put their ideas into practice, even with limited resources.

"Let's not sit home and wait for funds; if you have an idea, start immediately with what is available, start small and grow from there," Nakuumba advised.

With her determination, passion, and belief in the power of consistency, she hopes to inspire others to follow their dreams while making a positive impact on their communities.

As Namibians strive for healthier eating options, Eembe Jam promises to be a tasty and nutritious choice that supports local produce, boosts employment, and contributes to a stronger economy.

Earlier this year, the Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) started charging import duty on eembe imported from neigbouring Angola.

Many Namibians and local traders met this development with consternation.

-ljason@nepc.com.na