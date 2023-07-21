Kenya: KAM Calls for Dialogue to End Ruto-Odinga Stalemate, Says Manufacturing Sector Worst Hit

Nairobi — The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has called for dialogue to end the current political stalemate that led to three-day protests in the country.

The association addressed a press conference Friday saying the manufacturing industry was worst hit by the protests with losses running into hundreds of millions in the days.

Overall, the association said, the country loses up to Sh2.86 billion daily due to the demonstrations.

"The ongoing demonstrations have dealt a significant blow to the manufacturing sector," the association said, "and that is why we are urging the Kenya Kwanza government and Azimio La Umoja coalition to resolve their differences through dialogue," the association's Chairman Rajan Shah said.

There have been demonstrations in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kisii and other towns since Wednesday mobilised by Azimio leader Raila Odinga to protest the high cost of living.

The demonstrations have occasioned disruptions in the transport sector as companies and industries shut down due to violence witnessed in various parts.

"As it is now, it is a lose-lose situation, We must agree on dialogue," Shah said.

KAM Board member Mary-Ann Kirubi said many businesses stand to lose even more if the protests called by Odinga continue.

"A lot of businesses are not insured for this kind of uncertainity which make losses even bugger," said MaryAnne who is the Managing Director of Haco Industries and Chairperson of Capital Group Limited that owns top private radio station Capital FM.

In Kenya's capital Nairobi, business was slow as most shops remained closed Wednesday and Thursday even though more were operating Friday.

Odinga has urged Kenyans "not to give up on the quest to have the Finance Bill repealed" even though he was conspicuously missing since Wednesday.

On Thursday, he broke his silence explaining that he was nursing terrible flu but urged his supporters to continue with the protests dismissed by President William Ruto as "mobilised to sabotage his government by people out to grab power fron the back door."

Ruto has particularly accused his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta of funding Odinga to stage countrywide demos.

"We know what they are doing and who they are. It is the handshake brothers and we will face them, I am no pushover," he said and lauded police for suppressing the protests.

At least 9 people have been killed and more than 300 arrested since Wednesday when the protests started.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the suspects-many of them in Nairobi- had been charged with various offences, including unlawful assembly and destruction of property.

Kindiki said the government has managed to suppress the protests and urged the public to go on with their businesses.