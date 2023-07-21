South Africa: Load Shedding Ramped Up, Alert On Increased Consumption

Eskom has ramped up load shedding to Stage 4 on Friday until 5am on Saturday morning.

The power utility had initially indicated that Stage 2 load shedding would be implemented during the day, today (Friday).

"Due to higher than anticipated demand, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 10am [Friday] morning until 5am on Saturday. Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur," Eskom said.

The power utility warned that consumers may "experience prolonged outages" during evening peak hours due to a combination of illegal connections and increased electricity consumption due to cold weather.

"Eskom customers in the areas of Blackheath, Bluedowns, Delft, Silversands and the Khayelitsha suburbs of Bongweni, Kwezi, Thembani and Site C are advised to switch off stoves, geysers, pool pumps and all electrical appliances during load shedding.

"Once the electricity has been restored, customers should wait at least 30 minutes before stoves, geysers and pool pumps to avoid the tripping of electricity," the power utility said.

Eskom also issued alerts to those who have alternative electricity supply.

"Those customers with backup power supply, should ensure that their backup supply devices are disconnected to the main supply during load shedding restoration and can be connected after approximately 60 minutes.

"Eskom has several network strengthening projects underway in the affected networks. These projects will alleviate the network constraints to prevent cold load trips following load shedding and prolonged outages," the power utility said.