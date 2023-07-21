Kenya: Tourist Arrivals Up 35% to 680,000 in January-May

Nairobi — Tourist arrivals in Kenya increased by 35 percent to 680,000 between January and May this year, compared to a similar period in 2022, as the sector rebounds from Covid-19's induced lockdown measures in 2020 and 2021.

According to Magical Kenya, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) received most of them with 470,000, representing a 25 percent growth.

"Holiday is the leading reason for entry into the country with 0.26million visitors contributing 38.7% of the arrivals," Magical Kenya said.

"Africa is the top tourist source region with 0.3 million arrivals, 45% of the arrivals while from the markets, the US is the leading with 85,186 arrivals," it added.

Magical Kenya adds that millennials and Gen Z are luxurious travelers that should be targeted.

"It is estimated that more than 60% of luxury spending across all industries, up from 39% in 2019 will be recorded in 2026," it said.

"So in your bucket list for this segment; consider the following in your packaging; inspiring activities like walking safaris, community experiences, and others that keep them engaged," it added.

"The bottom line to winning this segment is allowing to fully immerse themselves in the community and live like a local."