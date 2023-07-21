South Africa: Warning of Severe Cold Front in Midlands Areas

The Kwazulu — Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) has appealed to residents, especially in informal settlements, to prioritise safety, amid a severe cold front in the Midlands.

The department noted that during this period, there has been an increase in fire disasters, often resulting in tragic loss of life.

"The use of candles, gas and paraffin stoves, izimbawula and electric appliances must be closely monitored at all times and should never be left unattended," the department said in a statement.

The department also warned residents, particularly in the Midlands areas of an incoming snowfall expected to impact the south-western part of the province.

"The weather condition may lead to icy roads, resulting in traffic disruptions and isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops," the department said.

The South African Weather Service has forecasted that a cold front associated with an upper trough will bring significantly low daytime temperatures over the province on Thursday and Friday.

The department said the freezing levels are dropping significantly, potentially resulting in snowfalls over parts of Harry Gwala, western uMgungundlovu and uThukela Districts.

Areas likely to be affected by the snowfall include Ladysmith, Underberg, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Escort, Sobabili, Giants Castle, Mooi River, Okhahlamba, uMngeni and Umzimkhulu Local Municipality.