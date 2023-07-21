South Africa: Mozambican Sentenced to 22 Years for Poaching in South Africa

Maputo — The Skukuza Regional Court in South Africa on Tuesday sentenced a 31-year-old Mozambican, named Enock Ngobeni, to 22 years imprisonment, for poaching offences. According to the South African media, Ngobeni was found in possession of fresh horns matching the DNA of two rhino carcasses at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park.

"Ngobeni pleaded guilty to the crimes and was subsequently convicted of trespassing in Kruger National Park, contravention of the Immigration Act, two counts of killing rhinos, conspiracy to commit an offence, and possession of a dangerous weapon', says the local media.

According to Monica Nyuswa, of the regional Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on 17 April, rangers of the Tshokwane Section in Skukuza were patrolling and found two rhino carcasses.

"They followed footprints and found Ngobeni and his unknown accomplice in possession of a firearm and two fresh rhino horns', she said, adding that "Ngobeni was arrested, and his accomplice escaped and is still on the run.'

In court, Ngobeni pleaded guilty to the crime. The regional prosecutor, Lot Mgiba, introduced DNA evidence from the rhino horns that were found in the possession of the poachers, and it matched the two carcasses that were found dead in Tshokwane Section.

"This accused was sentenced accordingly', Nyuswa said, adding that the NPA was pleased with the speedy finalisation of the matter.