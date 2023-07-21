Africa: #beatingplasticpollution - It Is About Eradicating This Scourge At Its Roots, Adopting a Global Treaty Against Plastic Pollution! It Is a Daily Battle!

press release

Indeed, the month of July is defined as a "plastic pollution-free" month. However, plastic pollution remains one of the major environmental challenges the world is currently facing due to the massive amount of plastic produced, used, and discarded each year. In less than twenty years, global plastic production has nearly doubled. The rapid growth of African populations has led to a significant increase in plastic production, driven by the growing demand in various sectors, such as packaging. If daily actions are not taken to regulate this production, we risk a catastrophe.

Unfortunately, waste management systems have not always kept pace with production, leading to an accumulation of plastic waste in the environment. This accumulated plastic waste pollutes our oceans, rivers, lakes, soils, and natural ecosystems, with harmful impacts on wildlife, flora, and human health. Today, it is common to find plastic debris everywhere, on our beaches, in water drainage channels, and in many lakes and rivers. Plastic bags, for example, are rampant in our cities. Plastic is everywhere, it is a constant threat.

These plastics break down into small particles called microplastics, which contaminate the oceans and waterways. Microplastics have been detected in various food products, such as seafood, fish, molluscs, salt, drinking water, and even certain agricultural products. These microplastics can be ingested by fish, cows, sheep, and all animals in general, eventually entering the food chain. What we consume on a daily basis undoubtedly contains plastic.

During the past month in Paris, a preliminary version of a global treaty against plastic was agreed upon. This treaty would establish measures to reduce plastic production, promote sustainable alternatives, improve waste management, and facilitate the transition to a circular economy. There is a sense of urgency. It is necessary to fight against plastic pollution. A global treaty against plastic pollution is indispensable in this battle! Now!

The plastic peril is a complex challenge that requires action at all levels, from reducing plastic production to improving waste management, as well as raising awareness and educating the public. Combating plastic pollution is essential to preserve our environment, protect biodiversity, and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come. The battle is underway, and Greenpeace remains committed, in Africa and around the world, to exert pressure on political and economic leaders to eradicate the plastic scourge. We eagerly await an ambitious treaty in the coming months in Nairobi!

Nono Prudence Wanko Djiodio

Regional Coordinator GPAF - West Africa