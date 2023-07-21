Algeria - Further Information: Journalist's Sentence Increased On Appeal: Ihsane El Kadi

On 18 June, the Algiers Court of Appeal announced the verdict of Ihsane El Kadi's appeals trial, confirming his conviction and increasing his sentence from five to seven years, two of which are suspended. This is the heaviest sentence against a journalist since the election of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in 2019. Ihsane El Kadi was convicted on charges of receiving funds "that could harm the security of the state" and receiving foreign funds "for political propaganda". The appeals court failed to recognize and remedy violations against Ihsane El Kadi from the moment of his arrest. He must be released immediately from El Harrach prison where he remains, and his conviction must be quashed.
