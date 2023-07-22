Kenya: Why UK and Kenya Climate Partnership Is Key

Climate change remains the biggest challenge of our time. The effects of climate change impact human lives across the globe, undermining development and acting as an obstacle to economic prosperity, particularly for some of the world's most vulnerable communities. East Africa has suffered greatly from the ravaging effects of climate change, with recent droughts and flooding increasing food insecurity and pushing many into poverty.

The UK is committed to alleviating the impacts of climate change in East Africa. We are doing this by working with partners, like Kenya, to deliver innovative solutions to the challenges climate change poses. Throughout its COP26 Presidency, the UK worked with partners across Africa to deliver and build on the Glasgow Climate Pact to see commitments made at COP26 turned into action. As the Prime Minister reaffirmed at COP27, the UK remains committed to spending £11.6 billion on international climate finance and we are delivering on that pledge. To ensure our climate finance supports the most vulnerable experiencing the worst impacts of climate change, we will triple our funding for adaptation from £500m in 2019 to £1.5bn in 2025.

The UK and Kenya have a long and exemplary partnership on climate change and green prosperity. From the COP27 green energy agreements last November to our landmark reforestation and sustainable cooking programmes, we are committed to supporting the most vulnerable to adapt and build resilience to new environmental challenges and through this we are already delivering on some of the projects worth KES 500 billion agreed by Prime Minister and President Ruto at COP 27 supporting green energy, agriculture and transport. We are pleased to see countries like Kenya demonstrating leadership through its commitments to the green economy, renewable energy, and clean growth which is an integral part of the UK and Kenya partnership on climate change.

In addition to working with Kenya, the UK continues to work with likeminded partners, such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), whose role is to inform the international community about the effects of climate change and advise on action to avert it. The UK is a champion of international climate change cooperation and action, and a proud supporter of the IPCC.

This week, the IPCC will be electing its new chairperson to take forward this most vital international agenda and help save our planet and its inhabitants. The UK has nominated Professor Jim Skea for the role of Chair of IPCC. Professor Skea is an exceptional candidate with extensive experience and unparalleled expertise who will bring both the leadership skills to bring countries together and the scientific credentials that the organisation needs build consensus and devise solutions.

Professor Skea recognises the importance of diverse voices in efforts to tackle climate change and its impact. He is committed to joining up different scientific disciplines, building consensus amongst governments, and connecting scientists around the world so that - together - we can strive for solutions to combat climate change. He will ensure delivery of IPCC outputs that better inform decision-making in East Africa, including contributing to Africa Climate Summit to be hosted in Kenya in September. The next decade is a critical one in our fight; we need to build on the best research to address these challenges, while continuing to deliver on our pledges and on sustainable development goals.

I will be in Nairobi this week discussing furthering the UK-Kenya partnership on issues of shared concern and interest. As part of my wider engagements, I will be rallying Kenyan leaders and Climate actors to support the election of Professor Jim Skea. The challenges of climate change increase year by year. That's why the IPCC needs a leader who has what it takes to deliver results. Professor Jim Skea is fully committed to mitigating and overcoming any challenges that the IPCC faces, and it is our hope that you will join us in supporting his candidacy.

By Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, the Commonwealth and the United Nations