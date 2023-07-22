Kenya: Ruto Meets Top Chinese Diplomat Wang Yi, Commits to Foster Cooperation

22 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Presidential Communication Service

Nairobi — Kenya is keen on strengthening its relations with China to spur economic growth in the country.

President William Ruto said the Government will work closely with China on infrastructure development, climate change, ICT, education and security.

He noted that Kenya was particularly focused on the development of roads under the Forum on China Africa Cooperation.

"Investment in this sector will spur economic growth and create jobs for the people under our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda."

He was speaking on Saturday at State House, Nairobi, during a high-level meeting with Wang Yi, the Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party Of China Central Committee and Director of the Office of Central Committee for Foreign Affairs.

The President noted that the Government plans to upgrade the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the ports of Mombasa and Lamu.

He said the development of a new Greenfield terminal and a new runway at JKIA, the dualling of Rironi-Naivasha-Nakuru-Mau Summit will elevate the country's competitiveness.

The Head of State noted that these projects can be pursued either under the Public-Private Partnerships or Government to Government.

"We are ready to expedite discussions and conclude on details on the proposed projects for implementation."

He assured Chinese investors of the Government's commitment to providing security to everyone.

Yi said China will continue working with Kenya for the two country's prosperity.

"China will consider Kenya Government's priority areas of interest," he pointed out.

He said the Chinese government fully supports President Ruto's administration and invited him to visit Beijing.

