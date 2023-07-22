South Africa: Banyana Banyana Ready to Kickoff World Cup Campaign

This will be the second appearance by the African Champions, who first made their debut back in 2019.

All the hard work the team has put in since assembling for camp on 12 June 2023 will be finally be put to the test against a strong Sweden side that is currently ranked third in the world.

The SASOL-sponsored Banyana Banyana will come into this encounter with boosted confidence after a 2-0 victory over Costa Rica in their last friendly encounter played on 15 July 2023 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Captain Refiloe Jane admitted that it won't be an easy encounter, but she added that the team has prepared well.

"It's a difficult game that we will play against Sweden, probably one of the toughest games in our group. We have played them before and it won't be easy, but the preparations have been going very well from the time we qualified for the World Cup up to this day," said Jane.

"I think we have done what we can do as a team and we are looking forward to the game, hoping for a good results based on preparations that we have put in."

The team has gained massive support from home and will have more support from the stands with SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan, Minister of Sport, Art and culture Zizi Kodwa and the members of the South African High Commission in Wellington all attending the opening group game against Sweden.

Dr Jordaan, Minister Kodwa and the members of the South African High Commission in Wellington also spent the morning with the team on Matchday Minus 1 where they further assured coach Desiree Ellis, the technical team and the players of their unwavering support in their World Cup journey.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer South Africa World Cup By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Banyana Banyana 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup fixtures:

23 July

Group G - Sweden v South Africa 17:00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington/TeWhanganui-a-tara)

07:00am RSA

28 July

Group G - Argentina v South Africa 12:00, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin/Ōtepoti)

02:00am RSA

2 August

Group G - South Africa v Italy 19:00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington/TeWhanganui-a-tara)

09:00am RSA

BANYANAFWWC Media Guide-e version 2Download