South Africa: King Misuzulu Fights Against 'Apartheid' Hostel System

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has described the Gauteng hostels as a painful reminder of the apartheid system that tore apart families by preventing women from visiting their husbands.

In a report back to the Zulu nation about his recent trip to Gauteng, the king expressed his desire to see the hostels transformed into family units, aiming to revive family morals and ethical values.

During his meetings with izinduna (traditional leaders) and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, the king found a commitment from the government to embark on the development of hostels to make them suitable for families, moving away from the apartheid-era male-only setups.

The king highlighted that in the past, many women from KwaZulu-Natal became single parents, and families were torn apart as husbands lived in Gauteng without access for their wives to visit them.

This situation led to numerous divorces and left children in rural areas of KZN growing up without the love and support of both parents.

In addition to discussing hostel developments, Misuzulu also met with the British High Commissioner to South Africa, Antony Phillipson.

The two leaders discussed bringing investors to rural areas of KZN, particularly in agriculture and other sectors, to combat high unemployment rates.

The king believes that the development of rural areas is essential for the overall economic growth of the country and the province.

As part of this development plan, the British High Commissioner is expected to visit KZN during the Reed Dance event at eNyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, along with his team.

During his trip to Gauteng, the king also attended a fundraising dinner hosted by American retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The event honoured South African boxing legends, and the meeting between Mayweather and Misuzulu was a result of last year's planned boxing match in honour of the king, which did not materialise.