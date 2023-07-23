North Africa: Italy Hosts Conference to Address Irregular Migration

Leaders of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern countries are gathered in Rome for a conference on migration hosted by Italy's far-right Georgia Meloni.

Italy on Sunday is hosting an international conference involving Mediterranean and Middle East states to address some of the causes of "irregular migration flows."

"The Conference aims to govern the migration phenomenon, combat human trafficking and promote economic development based on a new model of collaboration between states," the Italian government said in a statement.

Italy's government also said that the conference had been "organized at the initiative" of Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, who promised during her 2022 election campaign to "stop the disembarkation" of migrants in the country.

What did Meloni say?

The one-day summit began with Meloni calling for more equal relationships between Europe and countries from which migrants come from or transit.

"The West too often has given the impression of being more interested in giving lessons rather than lending a hand," Meloni said. "It is

probably this diffidence that has made it difficult to make progress on solutions."

The far-right leader said if the situation were better managed, there would be more room for legal migration.

Meloni set out four main themes for further cooperation: Tackling criminal syndicates who are trafficking migrants, having better management when it came to the flow of migrants, supporting refugees and aiding countries of origin.

The full list of participants attending the International Conference on Development and Migration in Rome is unknown, although Meloni confirmed the attendance of Tunisian President Kais Saied.

The United Arab Emirates meanwhile has pledged €98.8 million ($110 million) to support development initiatives in countries impacted by irregular immigration, according to state news agency WAM.

Italy's migrant clampdown

Meloni's administration has tried to clamp down on humanitarian ships rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean by passing legislation compelling vessels to head to port immediately following a rescue.

Italian authorities have also ordered rescue vessels to sail to ports hundreds of kilometers away.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Migration Europe and Africa North Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meloni has said the measures were taken to stop charity vessels from becoming "ferry boats" for migrants.

Tunisia offered funds

Both Italy and the European Commission have increased engagement with Tunisia, which is a country where many irregular migrants start their perilous journey across the Mediterranean. Brussels and Rome also pledged to take measures to curb movement from Tunisia's territory.

Last week the EU signed a memorandum of understanding with Tunisia, a step towards a proposed a €900 million ($971 million) economic aid package for the country, as well as another €150 million in immediate budget assistance and a further €105 million for border management and anti-smuggling activities.

According to figures from UN agency, the International Organization for Migration, there have been nearly 110,000 arrivals in Europe so far in 2023. The date also indicates 2,153 died or went during the trip.

Last year, nearly 3,000 people died or went missing while trying to reach Europe.

kb/jcg (AFP, Reuters)