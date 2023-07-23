Zimbabwe: 'We Will Shame You' - Mnangagwa Tells Foreign Observer Missions Ahead of August 23 Polls

23 July 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned foreign observer missions that have been accredited to observe the August 23, 2023 harmonised elections to stick to their mandate.

Addressing around 100 000 Zanu PF supporters in Centenary, Mashonaland Central province on Saturday, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans are a peace loving people and would never want to see violence taking place anywhere.

He warned the observer missions in the country to concentrate on their work or else to be shamed.

"Some foreign observer missions that are in the country are wishing that violence will dominate our elections.

"They think there is going to be violence but let me remind them that we are against such wayward behaviours. We love peace; we promote peace as we are a loving people.

"Those who wish violence, we will shame you. We will never promote violence in Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa said.

President Mnangagwa told the observers that, "Since the arrival of the Zanu PF supporters here (Centenary), no one has been beaten. We are over a hundred thousand people here."

The government recently gave a stern warning to the observer missions to only observe the plebiscite and not to monitor.

The President also took a swipe on citizens who were promoting and causing political anarchy in communities and warned they risked being dealt with according to the law.

"I warn those who want to destabilise this nation and promote violence that we will not tolerate any of that.

"The law will take its course against those hooligans," he added.

The President was accompanied by the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who hails from Mashonaland Central province.

