South Africa: Suspected Drug Dealer Dies During Filming of TV Show

The crew of Moja Love's popular drug-busting show, Sizok'thola, is at the centre of a criminal investigation after a suspected drug dealer died during an interrogation on Wednesday.

Sizok'thola, which means, "We'll get you" follows TV presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the businesses and homes of alleged drug dealers with the help of police officials.

According to City Press, Khumalo and his crew received a tipoff on Wednesday to attend a drug bust at the home of a suspected drug dealer -- the now deceased Robert "Kicks" Varrie -- in Katlehong.

Varrie's girlfriend, Eunice Raadt, told City Press she watched through a slightly open door as the crew tortured the answers out of him.

Raadt claims the crew discovered two sachets of cocaine and continued to torture him, insisting that he had more.

"They then pepper-sprayed a plastic bag which was around his head before suffocating him with it."

"They said he should move his right leg as a signal that he wanted to confess as they had pinned him down," she said.

Varrie allegedly died during the filming of the show.

The police have confirmed that a murder case was opened at Vosloorus Police Station which was then transferred to Katlehong North Police Station.

"There have been no arrests yet, but the investigation is in its early stages," said Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

The Moja Love channel confirmed the incident in a media statement on Sunday.

"Whilst Moja Love can confirm that the crew was in the vicinity of the premises when the deceased was being questioned, the channel is still investigating the circumstances that led to the deceased having to be allegedly rushed to hospital. We will wait for the official autopsy results for the cause of death," the statement said.