Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Gifts 18 'Eminent' War Veterans With Brand New Ford Ranger Vehicles

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly handed over 18 top-of-the-range vehicles to surviving former liberation war veterans, including ex-vice president, Phelekezela Mphoko.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda also got a Ford Ranger Wildtrak valued at over US$75 000.

Zanu PF Patriots, a ruling party social media platform, tweeted the latest development, whose timing coincides with upcoming 2023 harmonised elections.

"President honours liberation struggle luminaries... Cash, cars for ZPRA, Zanla stalwarts: Ex-VP Mphoko among recipients.

"Gvt has rolled out brand new set of wheels to surviving members of ZPRA and Zanla High Command as Cde ED's govt continues to recognise efforts and sacrifices of former freedom fighters.

"The veterans from the two liberation military wings were each gifted with top of the range Ford Ranger Wildtrak vehicles and cash as part of ongoing benefits meant to appreciate their sacrifices," Zanu PF Patriots wrote.

"A total of 18 war veterans benefitted with 11 from ZPRA, the military wing of PF Zapu during the war. Zanla was the military wing of Zanu-PF.

"The ZPRA list was made up of former VP, Cde Phelekezela Mphoko, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube, Colonel (Retired) Thomas Ngwenya, Brigadier-General (Retired) Tjile Dubhu Nleya, Cde Jack Mpofu, Cde Benoni Dube, Cde Conary Gava, Cde Jeffrey Ndlovu (Kenneth Murwira), Cde Peter Ndebele (Toddy Mpisi) and Brigadier-General (Retired) Abel Mazinyane."

