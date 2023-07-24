South Africa: Silver Medal At the Open Is the Latest Hole in One By Christo Lamprecht

Reigning amateur champion Christo Lamprecht added to South Africa's illustrious history in The Open Championship when he became the country's first Silver Medal winner at the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake on Sunday.

Setting records and making history is becoming something of a habit for South Africa's Christo Lamprecht.

He was just 16 years and 25 days old when became the youngest-ever winner of the South African Amateur Championship at the Humewood Links in 2017 -- a record he still owns.

A year later, he demonstrated maturity beyond his years at County Louth to become the youngest champion and the first foreign winner in the 76-year history of the East of Ireland Amateur Open Championship.

In 2019, Lamprecht and his fellow GolfRSA National Squad members Martin Vorster, Casey Jarvis and Sam Simpson fired a record-setting 41-under par winning total to win the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan.

And in June, it was a career-defining performance at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, England, where he beat Swiss golfer Ronan Kleu 3 & 2 to become the fourth South African to win the Amateur Championship.

Only 53 golfers have distinguished themselves as the leading amateur in The Open since the Silver Medal was introduced in 1949 and on Sunday the 22-year-old Lamprecht was humbled to follow notables such as José María Olazábal, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

"I had a look at the...