South Africa: Eskom Employee Arrested for Fraud, Corruption

The Johannesburg Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation have arrested a 36-year-old suspect for allegations of fraud and corruption and will appear in the Middleburg Special Commercial Crime court on Monday.

It is alleged that around October 2022, a complaint was reported about fraud and corruption which was committed by an Eskom project manager as well as two other Eskom officials together with Luthando Engineering.

It is said that an amount of R25 000 was given to the project manager as an gratification by Luthando Engineering in order to be granted a one year tender contract to install lights at Eskom and around November 2022, the project manager gave the complainant another R25 000 for gratification.

The improprieties were reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation. The Hawks' members worked on an operation which was conducted outside Kriel power station after information was received that the suspect will be transporting money yet again to the service provider.

During the operation, the suspect was searched and no money was found in his possession but R16 600 was found at his place of residence.

Provincial Head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa commended the team for a breakthrough in addressing the scourge of corruption that is hampering economic growth in the country.