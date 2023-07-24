South Africa: N West Saddened By Passing of Two SABC Journalists

North West acting Premier, Nono Maloyi, said he was saddened by the passing of two former SABC journalists serving his community.

According to Maloyi's Office, seasoned radio journalist, Bobby Serame, 53, passed away after an illness on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old videographer, Moleboheng Khaeane, lost her life due to an accident on the same day.

"Bobby Serame worked for the SABC as a radio journalist for over two decades before joining Mahikeng FM last year."

According to the acting Premier, Khaeane was also one of the few female video journalists in the province.

"She worked for the SABC News - North West region for three years before joining SABC News Free State region."

Maloyi has described both Serame and Khaeane as critical members of the media who informed the people of the North West about several government programmes and initiatives to address various socio-economic challenges confronting the province.

"Members of the media are critical government stakeholders and without them, we cannot reach and share information regarding government services to our people.

"Both Serame and Khaeane contributed immensely to empowering our people with information that can better their lives. May their souls find eternal rest. My condolences to their families, friends and colleagues," he remarked.

Meanwhile, the National Press Club (NPC) said it was mourning the passing of four journalists, under different circumstances.

This includes Khaeane, Serame, veteran KwaZulu-Natal photographer, Bongani Mbatha and respected entertainment journalist, Welcome Skhosana.

"Every democracy relies on the media - as the fourth estate - to ensure its citizenry is informed of developments that affect their lives and when we lose colleagues like we did this week, it hurts our democracy like it did their families and friends," said National Press Club Chairperson, Antoinette Slabbert.

Independent Newspapers' Mbatha was shot and killed at his house, outside Durban on Tuesday. Entertainment writer and former Daily Sun and City Press journalist, Welcome Skhosana, passed away on Wednesday, 19 July 2023.

"The National Press Club dips its flag in honouring these media workers and agents for democracy and the plurality of voices in the media landscape of our country.

"The club sends its heartfelt condolences to their families, colleagues and friends during this hour of pain and need."