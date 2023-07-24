Morocco: Mohammed VI Thanks Netanyahu for Recognising Moroccan Sovereignty Over Western Sahara

analysis

Morocco's King Mohammed VI extended an invitation for an official visit to Israel's Prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, following the official recognition by Israel of Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory.

The decision is a major cause for concern in the region, namely neighbouring Algeria and beyondt that in Palestine.

"It is the culmination of a long history of covert relations that has been going on between Morocco and Israel," said Jon Marks, expert on North Africa and editorial director of Cross Border Information publishing company.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wrote to Morocco's King Mohammed VI, on 17 July, informing him of Israel's decision to recognise the sovereignty of Morocco over the territory of Western Sahara.

He added that Israel would register its decision with the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations.

The rapprochement between Morocco and Israel largely predates the Abrahams Accords they signed on 22 December 2020 with the United States (US). The agreements were encouraged by former US President Daniel Trump in an effortto normalise the relationship between Arab states Israel.

In return for Morocco's signature of the agreement, the US recognised Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory.

Jon Marks told RFI that the Biden administration continued the Trump administration's promotion of the Abraham accords.

"They did not drop it like they dropped many of the policies of the former Republican administration," he said.

King Mohammed VI wrote to Benjamin Netanyahu, warmly thanking him for a "fair and forward-looking decision".

According to the royal palace, Israel is favourably considering establishing a consulate in the city of Dakhla, in Western Sahara. 28 other countries - mostly African and Arab - have opened consulates in Dakhla or Laayoune.

King Mohammed VI also reiterated an invitation to Netanyahu for an official visit to the kingdom. National security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, and Moroccan Foreign minister, Nasser Bourita, are working on a date for the Israeli PM's first visit to Morocco some time in the near future.

'A violation'

Morocco considers the Western Sahara its own but the Polisario Front, a Sahrawi nationalist movement backed by neighbouring Algeria, has been fighting for independence since the early 1970s.

The group is recognised by the UN as the legitimate representative of the Sahrawi people.

The spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, told the media that the UN's "position on the Western Sahara issue remains unchanged".

Neighbouring Algeria strongly criticised the Israeli move calling it a "new violation of international law".

"Morocco's relationship with Algeria has been going through a period of extreme tension, over the past several years, and this move only contributes to an already destructive relations with Algeria," Marks commented.

Mohammed Elbaikam, a Western Sahara-based activist, draws a parallel between Palestine and Western-Sahara

"Morocco relies on the same tools and methods as Israel in suppressing the Palestinians, occupying them, displacing them from their land, robbing them of their wealth and controlling them," he told Middle East Eye.

In Palestine, Mustafa Barghouti, MP and leader of the Palestinian National Initiative party, is equally critical.

"It is an opportunistic act by Netanyahu and his government at the expense of the Palestinian cause. The goal behind normalisation with Arab countries is to liquidate the Palestinian issue;" he told RFI.

"It also shows that Israel does not pay any attention to the right of the Sahrawi people for self-determination."

Jerusalem

Morocco is a member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, where it chairs the Al Quds committee. One of its roles is to "salvage Jerusalem" (Al Quds Al Sharif) and safeguard its holy sites.

"It is impossible to reconcile the work to safeguard Jerusalem and normalisation with Israel. And that's why I think both Israel and Morocco are in trouble," Barghouti said.

He believes that the normalisation of ties with Israel is "absolutely contradictory" to the feeling of the Moroccan people.

"The Moroccan people are absolutely on the side of the Palestinian struggle. And, we've seen the Moroccan team carrying the Palestinian flag everywhere during the world cup in Qatar," he added.

Attractive partner

But, Jon Marks remarked, there is no issue more important for the Moroccan government than the consolidation of their sovereign control over the disputed Western Sahara.

Furthermore, Israel is an attractive partner with its sophisticated military industry.

"We know about the military and security cooperation. For example, the use of Pegasus spyware, made in Israel, by Morocco," Marks added.

"Algeria's generals - fiercely opposed to Morocco - see a build-up of Israeli arms, drones, security equipment, as being a threat."

Israel and Morocco are also united by historical ties. More than one million Israelis are of Moroccan origin while Morocco maintains a Jewish community whose rights are recognised by the 2011 Constitution.

"After Covid, Israeli tourist groups were among the first to travel to Marrakech, which badly suffered from lack of tourists," Marks said.

Israel's industrial expertise in bio-techs, start-ups is also very attractive to the Moroccans.

Popular discontent

"There have been Moroccan demonstrations against Israeli the relationship but they've been limited," said Marks.

"The world has shifted and the kind of reaction, you might have seen 20 years ago, against such a move, is just not visible.

"People are getting on with their lives, struggling with the cost of living, staying at home and rather disenfranchised from politics."

"It is a cause but, at the moment, not a defining cause," he added.

The governments who have signed the Abrahams Accords believe that they can manage popular discontent.

"The recognition by Israel is just another step towards ratcheting up tension in the region which, I personally fear, is very dangerous," Marks commented.