Rwanda Conference for and About Women Looks to Gender Equality in Africa

Women Deliver 2023 was held in Africa for the first time - Kigali, Rwanda - and was as interactive as it was informative.

Women Deliver is considered one of the world's biggest conrference on gender equality. The 2023 edition which took place this week in Rwanda, brought the international summit to Africa for the first time with many issues in focus, especially equality and encouraging women in business.

The Women Deliver conference (WD2023) took place in Rwanda this week, giving it a real African feel.

At the opening of the conference, on Monday, several heads of state and activists reiterated the need to protect the gender equality gains made to date globally.

Over 6,000 feminists, activists, and leaders gathered from diverse backgrounds and fields of expertise, including leaders from the UN, with the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the humanitarian NGO Oxfam.

It also gathered personalities such as the 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate and Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee, the former president of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and the Pakistani activist Malala Yousafsai.

How often can you say you had 3 generations of Nobel-winning women together in row 3? ✨@WomenDeliver, can we count this as an unofficial pre-conference? 😉#WD2023 pic.twitter.com/i8iy2SIT5f-- Erin Hohlfelder (@Global_ErinH) July 14, 2023

Over 200,000 people also participated online including Michelle Obama.

"The world is at a critical juncture for women and girls, from global conflict to the COVID-19 pandemic, to climate change and so much more." Watch @MichelleObama's virtual message at the @WomenDeliver conference about why it's more important than ever to support women and girls. pic.twitter.com/UzxePHIoiV-- Girls Opportunity Alliance (@girlsalliance) July 20, 2023

Solving hunger and building female leadership

The Women Deliver (WD) conference takes place every three years, and was last held in Vancouver in 2019, where 8,000 people attended and 200,000 others participated online.

The 2023 conference was preceded by a six-month 'Global Dialogue' leading up to the gathering which took place between 17 July and 20 July.

'Women Deliver' aims to become a leading global advocate that champions gender equality, sexual and reproductive health initiatives, and rights of girls and women everywhere.

At the opening press conference, the President and CEO of Women Deliver, Dr. Maliha Khan, said: "We're facing enormous headwinds against gender equality, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, hunger, conflicts and a growing anti-rights movement worldwide.

Join me at #WD2023 Opening Plenary in the KCC auditorium where I'm joined by powerhouse feminist poets and activists to take action on the compounding crises the globe is facing: #COVID19, #Climate, #Conflict, #Economic, #Hunger, & #AntiRights! pic.twitter.com/uIWb0aB0Fh-- Maliha Khan (@MalihaKhanWD) July 18, 2023

"The only way we can push past them is if we double down on our efforts and work together," she added.

An activist for women's rights from Pakistan herself, Khan urged other activists and governments to "double down" on efforts and "work together" to "face enormous headwinds against gender equality".

Rwanda's success

Maliha Khan, on several occasions, pointed out that Rwanda had won the bid to hold the conference because of efforts to achieve equal rights for both men and women.

She participated in the Commonwealth Women's Forum in Kigali in June 2022, where she noted the policy advancements in gender equality accomplished over the last decade.

Sixty percent of the Rwandan government is female Rwanda is considered a leading country in technology with women well represented everywhere, according Kathleen Sherwin, Women Deliver's outgoing CEO and incoming board member.

The Global Gender Gap Index ranks Rwanda the second most gender equal country in Africa and seventh in the world, with a score of 80.5 percent.

Speaking at the conference, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame said political pushback against women's equality means that they still suffer the most when it comes to global crises, like climate change.

It is a pleasure to host the first Women Deliver conference in Africa and to have joined thousands of you earlier today at the opening of this impactful gathering.Our history as a nation has shown us that change does not happen overnight, but with commitment, solidarity and...-- Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) July 17, 2023

The theme of this year's event was 'Spaces, Solidarity, and Solutions'.

Delegates and speakers were invited to focus on evidence-based solutions, to gender discrimination, to hold leaders accountable, and add strong voices for gender equality.

The participants advocated for collective action in order to force political leaders to act. The plenary sessions covered themes relating to women's basic rights

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It also addressed feminist policies, and greater political issues, such as countering global anti-rights movements, decolonisation, and activist movement building.

Business, but not as usual

One of the main themes was economic empowerment through concrete financial solutions.

A corporate lawyer turned entrepreneur, Monica Musonda is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Java Foods, a Zambian based food processing company.

She participated on Wednesday and told RFI English that the focused on financing women in business.

Musonda, as many other successful African business women, believes in concrete initiatives.

She quoted the role of the African Development Bank, and their AFAWA initiative : for Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa.

This flagship programme aims to bridge the $42 billion financing gap that women in Africa are facing, including $15.6 billion in agriculture alone.

The next conference should take place in 2026.