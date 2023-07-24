Kenya: Magistrate Andayi, Ex-Mayor Taib in DPP Shortlist as Miguna Misses Out

Nairobi — Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi based in Nairobi's Milimani Law Courts and former Mombasa Mayor Taib Ali Taib are among fifteen candidates shortlisted for the position of Director of Public Prosecutions.

The list of successful applicants also includes city lawyer Danstan Omari and former IEBC commissioner Danstan Omari.

Others shortlists are Jacinta Nyaboke, Victor Vinya, Tabitha Ouya, David Ruto, Winston Ngaira, Peter Mailanyi, Lilian Okumu, Jacob Ondari, James Wahome, David Okachi and Renson Mulele.

Fiery lawyer Miguna Miguna who went public about his decision to apply for the the slot left vacant following Noordin Haji's appointed as Director General of National Intelligence Service however failed to make it to the shortlist.

Miguna had had exuded confidence that he was the best pick for the job.

"For the avoidance of any doubt, yes, I have applied for the position of The Director of Public Prosecutions," he said in a July 11 tweet confirming his application.

Reacting to the shortlist published by a seven-member panel including trade unionist Francis Atwoli, Miguna appeared to question their competencies it "would be impossible" for some panelist to interview him had he been shortlist.

Miguna returned from exile on October 20, 2022, and attended Mashujaa Day celebrations on President William Ruto's invitation after the new administration restated his Kenyan passport revoked following his deportation under President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The selection panel includes Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Twalib Mbarak, Solicitor General Shadrack Mose and Public Service Principal Secretary Mary Kimonye.

Other members of the panel appointed by President Ruto on June 21 are Roseline Odede, Richard Onsongo and Bush Obwocha.

The selection panel will interview the shortlisted candidates on August 1 and 2.